Bishop's Waltham stabbing: Detectives continue to question suspect after attack

A WOMAN arrested for allegedly stabbing a 63-year-old is still being quizzed by detectives this morning.

The 51-year-old suspect was detained by police after a woman was attacked at a property in Oak Road, Bishop’s Waltham, yesterday morning.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We can confirm the 51-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent is still in police custody.’

The attack took place at 11.30am. Emergency services swarmed the area following the stabbing.

Police cordoned off the road and remained on guard outside the property where the assault took place.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to Southampton General Hospital’s major trauma unit where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police have not confirmed what was used to cause the 63-year-old’s injuries.

Neighbours living in the street have since told of their horror following the crime.

One 40-year-old mother-of-two, who asked not to be named, said: ‘I have lived here for 17 years and I have never ever seen anything like that before.

‘This is the sort of street where you keep you doors open. It’s the place where nothing ever really happens.’

Another 39-year-old woman, who recently moved into the street, added: ‘It’s absolutely shocking. I can’t believe it. It frightens you when you think about something like that happening on your doorstep.

‘You only see or hear about this on the TV, you never think it’ll be someone you know or in your street that it really happens.’

Carol Osborne, 74, has lived in Oak Road for 55 years and found out about the attack when her husband Oz, 56, came home after walking their dog, Gypsy.

Reacting to the stabbing, grandmother-of-five Mrs Osborne said: ‘It was a bit of a shock, I hope it’s just a one-off and nothing to be scared of. I’m sure when the victim woke up this morning they weren’t expecting to be stabbed.’

Police have not appealed for any witnesses to the stabbing.

By law detectives can detain a suspect for a maximum of 24 hours before either charging them with an offence, releasing them on police bail to return at a later date for further questioning or releasing them without charge.