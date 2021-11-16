Furious Graham Greensmith, 43, was caught on video by his victim Oscar Wheatland who had arrived in Bishop’s Waltham, for a removals job.

Widely-shared footage shows how Greensmith shouts at Wheatland, tries to square up to him, slashes his van tyres with a samurai sword and gives chase – armed with an air rifle.

Now Greensmith, of Cricklewood Close in the village, has been jailed for 18 months at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Graham Greensmith has been jailed for 18 months after threatening removals man Oscar Wheatland in Bishop's Waltham. Picture: Oscar Wheatland/Hampshire police

He admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, having an offensive weapon and damaging property.

At the time, victim Oscar told The News he been called to do a straightforward removal job on February 1.

But instead he said he was sworn at and chased by Greensmith who threatened: ‘You will be dead in a minute.’

Oscar told The News: ‘I turned up at 11.20am and said hello to the family and the man just lunged at me and swore.

‘He chased me and I couldn’t get to my van. He kept standing in the way and chasing me when I tried to get to my van.

‘He was swearing at me and threatened me. The man pulled out an air rifle, aimed it at my face and threatened to shoot me. He later grabbed a sword and threatened to end my life.

‘I was absolutely terrified.’

In the video the man can be heard threatening and swearing at Oscar as well as chasing him around the road before saying ‘get me trainers so I can chase (him).’

The man added: ‘I am going to... shoot you. Carry on filming me because you will be dead in a minute.’

Oscar said he ran to the main road and flagged down a passing driver to help him call the police after his phone battery died.

He added: ‘I am really worried by it all. There was obviously family issues going on and I was just doing a job.

‘I usually go to jobs on my own but I am quite worried now.’

A GoFundMe page, set up by a friend, raised £315 for the repairs Oscar had to make to his van so he could leave the cul-de-sac.

