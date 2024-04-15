Bitterne attack in The Station pub sees man in 60s hit with bar stool as two men assaulted - police appeal
The force has released images of two suspects in relation to the “completely unprovoked” attacks and is urging anybody who recognises them to come forward.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise these men? We would like to speak to them in connection with a serious assault on two men at The Station, Bullar Road, Bitterne at 11.20pm on Saturday 23 March. The first victim, aged in his 40s, was punched in the head, causing him to fall to the floor. He was struck by an unknown man wearing a white T-shirt.
“The second victim, aged in his 60s, was then hit over the head with a bar stool by a second unknown man who had tattoos. The first man is described as;
• White • Aged 30-40 years • Stocky build • Dark brown hair • Lighter brown beard • Wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and beige/grey trainers • Shorter than the second man
“The second man is described as;
• White • Aged 30-40 years • Slim build • Short brown hair, shaved at the sides and back, revealing head tattoos • Distinctive patterned long-sleeved top • Taller than the first man
“We believe the men in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us. These were completely unprovoked attacks which left one of the victims with suspected facial fractures, and the other with suspected fractured ribs. Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident, and are now turning to the public for assistance.”
If you have any information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid the investigation, contact police.
You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240125206. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.