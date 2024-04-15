Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The force has released images of two suspects in relation to the “completely unprovoked” attacks and is urging anybody who recognises them to come forward.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Do you recognise these men? We would like to speak to them in connection with a serious assault on two men at The Station, Bullar Road, Bitterne at 11.20pm on Saturday 23 March. The first victim, aged in his 40s, was punched in the head, causing him to fall to the floor. He was struck by an unknown man wearing a white T-shirt.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire police are looking for this man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The second victim, aged in his 60s, was then hit over the head with a bar stool by a second unknown man who had tattoos. The first man is described as;

• White • Aged 30-40 years • Stocky build • Dark brown hair • Lighter brown beard • Wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and beige/grey trainers • Shorter than the second man

“The second man is described as;

• White • Aged 30-40 years • Slim build • Short brown hair, shaved at the sides and back, revealing head tattoos • Distinctive patterned long-sleeved top • Taller than the first man

Hampshire police are looking for this man.

“We believe the men in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us. These were completely unprovoked attacks which left one of the victims with suspected facial fractures, and the other with suspected fractured ribs. Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident, and are now turning to the public for assistance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid the investigation, contact police.