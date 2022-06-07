Black people six times more likely to be arrested in Hampshire than white people, Home Office reveals

Civil lobbying charity Liberty, which campaigns for justice and equality, accused the police of acting unjustly towards ethnic minorities and called on the government to reduce police powers.

Home Office figures show 866 arrests of black people were made in Hampshire in 2020-21.

Black people are six times more likely to be stopped in Hampshire than white people, Home Office figures showed.

This equated to an estimated 49.6 arrests per 1,000 black people in the area, based on population figures from the 2011 census.

In contrast, there were just 7.6 arrests per 1,000 white people, meaning a black person was 6.5 times more likely to be arrested.

Arrest rates were down from 2019-20 – before the coronavirus pandemic led to a fall in overall crime – when 51.4 arrests per 1,000 black people and 8.2 per 1,000 white people were made.

Across England and Wales, black people were 3.3 times more likely to be arrested than white people in 2020-21.

Emmanuelle Andrews, policy and campaigns manager at Liberty, said the figures ‘highlight the injustices that black communities face across the criminal justice system’.

Ms Andrews said: ‘The police should not be handed more powers, and their existing ones must be rolled back.’

But the Home Office says ‘more is being done in policing than ever before to ensure everyone is treated fairly and without prejudice’.

A spokesman added: ‘We now have the most diverse police force in history and have extensive safeguards in place to hold the police accountable.’

Habib Kadiri, of StopWatch, an anti stop and search charity, said the racial disparity in arrests is ‘symptomatic of an attitude that excuses the disproportionate targeting of black people under the guise that they are more likely to be involved in violence and drug crime’.

‘The persistent racial disparity in stop and searches demonstrates the degree to which the misuse of frontline policing powers is institutionalised,’ he added.

In Hampshire, there were 45.7 stop and searches per 1,000 black people were carried out, compared to 5.3 per 1,000 white people.