News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit

Blue badge goes missing following a burglary in Gosport last month

A blue badge has gone missing after a home in Gosport was burgled last month.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Jun 2023, 17:33 BST- 1 min read

A home in Montagu Close, Gosport, was broken into between 9:30am and 4pm on May 16 – and investigations are ongoing.

As a result of the incident, a blue badge has gone missing and the police are urging anyone that may have any information, to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have doorbell camera footage or a dashcam that may have captured anything, contact the police on 101 and quote incident number 44230194985.

Police are looking for witnesses.Police are looking for witnesses.
Police are looking for witnesses.
News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us