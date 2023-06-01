Blue badge goes missing following a burglary in Gosport last month
A blue badge has gone missing after a home in Gosport was burgled last month.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Jun 2023, 17:33 BST- 1 min read
A home in Montagu Close, Gosport, was broken into between 9:30am and 4pm on May 16 – and investigations are ongoing.
As a result of the incident, a blue badge has gone missing and the police are urging anyone that may have any information, to come forward.
If you have doorbell camera footage or a dashcam that may have captured anything, contact the police on 101 and quote incident number 44230194985.