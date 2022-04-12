A spokeswoman from No 10 said both men will be facing the fixed penalty notices following allegations of parties in Whitehall and Downing Street.

No further details have been provided.

Carrie Johnson, Mr Johnson’s wife, was confirmed to be facing a fine by officials.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chencellor Rishi Sunak to be fined over lockdown parties, a No 10 spokeswoman confirmed. Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covid-19). Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021. Picture: Hollie Adams/PA

The Metropolitan Police announced 30 additional fines will be handed out today as part of Operation Hillman, which is looking into breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the top of Government.

A spokeswoman from No 10 said: ‘The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

‘We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.’

A spokesperson for Carrie Johnson said: ‘In the interests of transparency, Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a fixed-penalty notice.

‘She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN.’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said both Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak should quit following the confirmation.

Sir Keir said: ‘Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public.

‘They must both resign.

‘The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern, Britain deserves better.’

Other political figures have also called for the Prime Minister and Chancellor to resign.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey tweeted: ‘This is a government in crisis neglecting a country in crisis.

‘Parliament must be recalled for a vote of No Confidence in the Prime Minister.’

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: ‘A Prime Minister who breaks the laws his Government makes and then lies about it isn’t fit for office.

‘Families made huge sacrifices and obeyed the law. Many said their last goodbyes to loved ones on the phone while the Prime Minister partied.

‘Boris Johnson must resign.’

Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted the Prime Minister should resign after breaking the law and ‘repeatedly lying to parliament about it’, adding: ‘And he should take his out of touch Chancellor with him.’

Police have opted not to name those facing fines, citing traditional practices when dealing with out-of-court matters such as speeding fines.

Downing Street said it would confirm if Mr Johnson was among those being penalised.

Scotland Yard said it had made at least 50 referrals for fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) – up from 20 at the end of March – to ACRO Criminal Records Office, which is responsible for issuing the fines.

Mr Johnson is understood to have been present at six of the at least 12 events being investigated.

The Prime Minister, speaking in the Commons in December after allegations about parties in Downing Street first emerged, said that ‘all guidance was followed completely in No 10’.

Since the police probe commenced, the Conservative Party leader has looked to deflect from answering questions until the inquiry has concluded and has poured his efforts into dealing with the Ukraine crisis.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak had initially dismissed suggestions that he would have to fill out a police questionnaire.

He was in the Cabinet Room at No 10 for Mr Johnson’s birthday on June 19, 2020, when up to 30 people are said to have gathered with a cake.

Carrie Johnson, an environmentalist and former director of communications for The Conservative Party, reportedly held a so-called Abba flat party on November 13, 2020.

It was apparently to celebrate Mr Johnson’s former chief aide Dominic Cummings being ousted.

Bereaved families have said there is “simply no way” the Prime Minister and Chancellor can continue in post.

Lobby Akinnola, spokesman for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak ‘broke the law’ and ‘took us all for mugs’.

‘Their dishonesty has caused untold hurt to the bereaved.

‘Not only that, but they have lost all credibility with the wider public, which could cost lives if new variants mean restrictions are needed in the future.