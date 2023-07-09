News you can trust since 1877
Boy, 14, charged over violent knife-point robbery on teenager in Portsmouth as two others remain under suspicion

A 14-year-old from Portsmouth has been charged over a violent knife-point robbery on a teenager while two others remain under suspicion.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST

Police arrested two 16-year-old suspects and a 14-year-old following the incident at 1.15am on Friday July 7 at Stamshaw Park. The victim, aged 14, was threatened with a knife and punched repeatedly and had his phone stolen.

Now police have said a 14-year-old boy from Portsmouth has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and robbery. He Appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Two 16-year-old males from Portsmouth were released on initial police bail until October 7 while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for the force said on Friday: ‘We were called at 1.15am on Friday to a report that a 14-year-old boy had been approached by three boys in Stamshaw Park. He was then threatened with a knife and his phone was taken.

‘He was also punched several times, causing minor injuries. We attended the area and arrested two 16-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy, all from Portsmouth, on suspicion of robbery. All three remain in police custody at the current time.’

If you witness a crime, you can call 999 and submit information through the Hampshire police website.

