Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teen stabbed in Southampton
A BOY has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in Hampshire.
The stabbing took place on a wooded path leading from Monks Way to Octavia Road in Southampton at 5.10pm on Monday.
An 18-year-old man suffered stab wounds to his torso and was taken to hospital.
His injuries are serious but not considered life threatening.
Officers investigating the stabbing have arrested a 15-year-old boy from Southampton on suspicion of attempted murder.
He has been questioned by officers and released on police bail, with conditions including not to enter Monks Way, Pilgrim Place and Octavia Road, while the investigation continues.
Officers from the Southampton North neighbourhood team will continue to carry out patrols in the area.
In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Our enquiries are ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to get in touch.
‘We’re also really keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area on Monday, 11 October at around 5pm who may have dash cam in their vehicle.’
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44210408824.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report via their website.