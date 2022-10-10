The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with several offences following Operation Hawk investigations.

The child has been charged with one count of burglary and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle between August 3 and 8.

The 15-year-old will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A house was broken into in Lower Drayton Lane, Portsmouth.

Jewellery, electrical items and car keys were stolen, with two cars swiped from the driveway.

The boy also faces two charges of taking a motor vehicle without consent.

The first relates to a stolen car in The Crescent, Southampton, on July 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was recovered on August 11.

A moped was also poached from Boulton Road, in Southsea, on October 6.

Another boy, 17, has been arrested in connection to that incident, and has been bailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad