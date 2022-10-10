News you can trust since 1877
Boy, 15, charged with burglary and stealing vehicles, jewellery and electricals in Portsmouth and Southampton

A BOY has been charged with burglary and stealing vehicles in Portsmouth and Southampton.

By Freddie Webb
Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:19 pm - 1 min read

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with several offences following Operation Hawk investigations.

The child has been charged with one count of burglary and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle between August 3 and 8.

The 15-year-old will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A house was broken into in Lower Drayton Lane, Portsmouth.

Jewellery, electrical items and car keys were stolen, with two cars swiped from the driveway.

The boy also faces two charges of taking a motor vehicle without consent.

The first relates to a stolen car in The Crescent, Southampton, on July 28.

It was recovered on August 11.

A moped was also poached from Boulton Road, in Southsea, on October 6.

Another boy, 17, has been arrested in connection to that incident, and has been bailed.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The 15 year-old boy has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today.’