Boy, 16, to appear in court after Southsea Model Village figurines theft

A TEENAGER will appear in court over an alleged theft of figurines from a model village.

In May thieves struck at Southsea Model Village and the company’s pet cat Rooney was kicked in the process.

The models stolen from Southsea Model Village. Picture: Portsmouth Police

Now Hampshire police has said a 16-year-old boy from Southsea will appear in court charged with theft over the incident.

He will appear at Portsmouth Youth Court on August 5.

Portsmouth police said the models have now been recovered.

Model village owner Mark Wilson said Rooney has made a full recovery.

He told The News: ‘Thankfully, Rooney is back to his old self now.

‘We had him checked out after the incident and he was a bit wary for a couple of days, but he’s back to being lord of the manor.’

