Boy, 17 and man, 20 are arrested after items are stolen from unlocked cars in Clanfield

TWO people have been arrested after reports of thefts from vehciles in Clanfield.

Hampshire police confirmed a 17-year-old boy from Havant and a 20-year-old man from Waterlooville were detained in the early hours of Sunday morning, after items were stolen from cars in Duncton Road, Clanfield.

Duncton Road in Clanfield. Picture: Google Street View

A Volkswagen Polo and an Audi A4 were targeted but no damage was caused.

Both cars were unlocked at the time and officers have warned other incidents of a ‘similar nature’ may have also occurred – after thieves were also spotted in St James Close.

Both males detained were released under investigation on Sunday afternoon.

Drivers have been advised to keep their vehicles locked.

Call police on 101 to report incidents or call 999 in an emergency.