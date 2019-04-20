Have your say

A SIX-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being injured in a shotgun shooting.

Police have arrested a 24-year-old man and 17-year-old boy on suspicion of wounding following the incident yesterday.

Police at the scene in Wolverhampton where a six-year-old boy was injured when a group of men opened fire on a house with a shotgun. Picture: Matthew Cooper/PA Wire

Officers from West Midlands Police believe a group of men fired shots at a house in Ashbourne Road in the Eastfield area of Wolverhampton at around 4pm on Friday.

The injured boy, who was in the property at the time, has an injured back and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The arrested men remain in custody, West Midlands Police said.

Detective Inspector Rod Rose said: ‘These arrests are a significant step forward in our investigation which continues at pace.

‘It's a shocking incident where someone has opened fire with a shotgun in broad daylight.

‘The motive of this attack remains unclear and we're working hard to try and understand what happened earlier today.’

Police have increased patrols and brought in extra officers following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.