Boy arrested on suspicion of murder after man's body found in street
A murder investigation has been launched after a man’s body was discovered in a street.
The incident in Gladonian Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex, was reported to police around 6am on Sunday 28 January. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 51-year-old victim, from Littlehampton, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Following enquiries, a 16-year-old boy from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time. Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, said: “We understand this is a shocking incident for a close-knit community in Littlehampton; my condolences are with the family and friends of the victim, and anyone affected by this death.
“We are working hard to establish the facts surrounding the tragic events of last night, and need the assistance of the public to do so, especially by calling in if you were in Gladonian Road between midnight and 6am, either on foot or in a vehicle.
“It would also support the investigation if any social media posts did not speculate about what happened. If you have information, please call in to the police and we will take that information from you.”
You can contact police online, or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Sett. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.