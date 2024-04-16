Police are on the hunt for the pervert who was spotted between 11.10am and 11.30am on Wednesday 10 April by the woman who was walking her dog on a field adjacent to Red Barn allotments on Danes Road.

A police spokesperson said: “When she was walking through the field next to the allotments she saw a man indecently exposing himself. The woman shouted at the man and then walked away. If you see this man, do not approach him but call police immediately.” The man was described as white, about 6ft tall, stocky build, with dark hair and he was wearing dark jeans, a dark hoodie and a black baseball cap which he had pulled down over his face. Anyone with information or who knows the man should call 101 quoting reference 442401540400.