BREAKING: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder following death of Fareham man
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers are investigating the death of a man following an assault in Southampton last night (December 22).The police were called at 12.40am to a report of a man in his 40’s from Fareham having suffered a cardiac arrest at the junction of Oxford Street and Bernard Street. When they attended it was established the man had been involved in an altercation and sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene. As part of enquiries, the police have arrested a 60-year-old and 35-year-old man, both from Totton, on suspicion of murder and they remain in custody at this time.
Investigating officer DCI Adam Edwards said: "We are still in the early stages of our enquiries and officers will remain in the Oxford Street area throughout today while we continue to establish the exact circumstances of what happened last night.
"The family of the man who died have been informed and are being supported by officers, and our focus is providing them with answers on what has happened.
"We are looking to speak with any witnesses today, if you have any information which could assist our investigation, however small it may seem to you, then please get in touch and share this with us.
Southampton city commander Supt Phil Lamb added: "I will have officers from our local neighbourhood policing teams in the Oxford Street area. If you have any concerns then please do speak with them.
"I know this will be upsetting news to the local community, and our thoughts are with the man's family at this time."
If you have any information about the incident, call 101 quoting 44230521261 or alternatively report any information on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Click here for more information about how to report information. You can also provide information through independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or by going to their website.