British Transport Police investigate death of train driver killed in the course of his work

The man, who has not been named, was found on the tracks near West Worthing station in Sussex on Tuesday night.

British Transport Police are working to establish exactly what happened and the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has begun an investigation.

Transport and travel union, TSSA, has offered its ‘deepest condolences’

British Transport Police

TSSA General Secretary, Manuel Cortes, said: ‘It is always heart breaking to learn of the death of a member of our wider railway community.

‘Our union sends our deepest condolences to the family of the driver who was killed.

“No one should die at work, and I have no doubt a full investigation will get to the bottom of what happened in this tragic case.

‘Our union takes safety on our railways incredibly seriously and we will continue doing everything we can, working with sister unions and others, to make sure our rail network is safe for workers and passengers alike.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron