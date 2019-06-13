Brutal rapist who saw woman as nothing more than a piece of meat is jailed - Regional

A MAN who raped a woman after seeing her as nothing more than a ‘piece of meat’ has been jailed.

Mahad Hussein, 22, unemployed, of Copenhagen Place, Tower Hamlets, London, was locked up for 13 years after being found guilty of two counts of rape before his sentencing at Hove Crown Court today.

In the early hours of Tuesday, January 15, the 25-year-old female victim, was walking along Ship Street, Brighton, when she was approached by Hussein, who she had met earlier on in the evening.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was then raped by Hussein. A delivery driver arrived at the scene, spotted the victim in distress, and provided support with a nearby security guard until police arrived.

Investigating officers quickly obtained CCTV from the area and Hussein was identified as the suspect.

Hussein was arrested on January 21 and charged with two counts of rape.

He will be a registered sex offender for life.

At sentencing Judge David Rennie explained how Hussein would have almost certainly got away with this brutal rape if it wasn’t for the CCTV cameras in the area. He described Hussein as viewing the victim as a ‘piece of meat’ and how he showed a lack of disregard for the victim, who made it perfectly clear she had no interest in sexual activity with him.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Jack Sagar said: ‘This was a fast-time investigation where time was of the essence. Our ability to view the CCTV at such a quick speed was vital to identifying and arresting Hussein.

‘Hussein showed little remorse throughout the court process. His not guilty plea meant the victim had to relive the distressing actions of the night all over again.’