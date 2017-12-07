Burglar chased by public from Bedhampton house

A BURGLAR was chased by members of the public after being disturbed while in a house.

Police are now appealing for dash-cam footage which could help with their investigation.

The house in Bedhampton was burgled on Monday between 7.45pm and 8.15pm and officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who might have dash-cam footage to come forward.

It comes as the offender was disturbed by someone in the house and was chased away on foot towards the Rusty Cutter, on Bedhampton Hill.

They are also after anyone who might have been walking nearby and found holdalls, jewellery or other items in bushes.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44170471741.