Now a man has been jailed for a total of 11 years for his part in the aggravated burglary at a family home in Hampshire.

Perry Lee Osborne, 32, of no fixed abode, had denied aggravated burglary and false imprisonment at a trial at Southampton Crown Court.

But the jury found him guilty, and today at the same court he was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Perry Lee Osborne, 32, has been jailed for 11 years for his part in an aggravated burglary which saw a family taken prisoner in their home in Upham Picture: Hampshire police

The court heard that in the evening of Thursday, December 19, 2020, a group of six or seven men forced their way into a home in Mortimers Lane, Upham.

The victims – a couple and their adult son – were threatened with a knife and held in a room for six hours while the offenders searched the house and cut into a safe.

They stole cash, jewellery and a vehicle, the court heard.

During the police investigation, Osborne’s DNA was found on various objects in the house, including on a smoke alarm and an internal window.

He was arrested in February 2021.

Speaking after today’s sentence hearing, Police Staff Investigator Lynn Levett said: ‘This was an horrific ordeal for the family but they have remained steadfast in their support of a prosecution. A lot of the items that were stolen had a monetary value, but the sentimental value was far greater.