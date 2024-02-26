Burglars seen running off empty handed from shop in Havant
and live on Freeview channel 276
At around 2.40am on Tuesday, 20 February, two staff members were stocking shelves at Smoke City, Market Parade, when they heard the exterior shutter being moved.
A crowbar was used to start forcing open the shutter before the offenders were disturbed by the staff members. The offenders then ran off empty handed towards the train station north of Market Parade.
"Do you live in the area? Do you have CCTV and have you caught footage of the offenders in the area? We’d like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in connection with this incident," police said.
If you have information contact 101 quoting 44240074175.