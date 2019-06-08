Burglars who break into elderly people's homes in Portsmouth are hunted by police

POLICE want to speak to these two people after two residents in their 80s were targeted by burglars.

The investigating officer says they are ‘despicable and cowardly acts’.

The pair being hunted by police

Both incidents happened late on Thursday .

At about 10pm two offenders got into a flat in Simpson Road, Stamshaw.

Once inside, they barged past the 87-year-old resident. They tried to steal his TV but left empty-handed.

A second incident occurred shortly before 10.30pm. Two people got into a flat round the corner in Twyford Avenue.

An 86-year-old woman disturbed the offenders who then ran off. After they had left the victim noticed cash, a gold watch and a gold ring with three white stones, were missing.

PC Nick Jackson, said: ‘These were despicable and cowardly acts against two vulnerable people who have been left very unsettled by what has happened by them.

‘We’ve released a CCTV image of two people we’d like to speak to about these incidents. We understand that the image is a bit blurred, and that one offender has their back turned to the camera. However, someone may still recognise them by their clothing or posture, or may have seen someone similar out and about that evening. If you have any information about who they could be, or any other information that could help, please come forward and speak to us.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44190195057 or 44190195103