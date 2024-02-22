Burglary at Portsmouth home results in high value tools being pinched - police launch appeal
The police are appealing for information after a property was broken into and expensive tools were stolen.
Between the late afternoon of Monday, February 19, and the early morning of Tuesday, February 20, a property on Bosham Road was entered by an unknown person or persons.
During this burglary a high value amount of tools were taken and the police are now appealing for information. If you have seen anything suspicious or have CCTV footage that can help the police enquiries you can call 101 quoting the reference number 44240074493.