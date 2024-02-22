Between the late afternoon of Monday, February 19, and the early morning of Tuesday, February 20 , a property on Bosham Road was entered by an unknown person or persons.

During this burglary a high value amount of tools were taken and the police are now appealing for information. If you have seen anything suspicious or have CCTV footage that can help the police enquiries you can call 101 quoting the reference number 44240074493.