Burglary at Portsmouth home results in high value tools being pinched - police launch appeal

The police are appealing for information after a property was broken into and expensive tools were stolen.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:52 GMT
Between the late afternoon of Monday, February 19, and the early morning of Tuesday, February 20, a property on Bosham Road was entered by an unknown person or persons.

During this burglary a high value amount of tools were taken and the police are now appealing for information. If you have seen anything suspicious or have CCTV footage that can help the police enquiries you can call 101 quoting the reference number 44240074493.

For more information about how to report information to the police, click here.

