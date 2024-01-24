Door damaged during attempted burglary in Waterlooville
A door was damaged during an attempted burglary in Waterlooville.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for information following the incident between 10.50am and 3pm on 23 January when a door to an address in Avocet Way was damaged. Police described the incident as a suspected unsuccessful attempt to gain entry to the address.
"If anyone saw someone acting suspiciously in the area at this time, please call 101 quoting reference number 44240033184," a police statement said.