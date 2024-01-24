News you can trust since 1877
Door damaged during attempted burglary in Waterlooville

A door was damaged during an attempted burglary in Waterlooville.

By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Jan 2024, 17:40 GMT
Police are appealing for information following the incident between 10.50am and 3pm on 23 January when a door to an address in Avocet Way was damaged. Police described the incident as a suspected unsuccessful attempt to gain entry to the address.

"If anyone saw someone acting suspiciously in the area at this time, please call 101 quoting reference number 44240033184," a police statement said.

