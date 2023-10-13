News you can trust since 1877
Bursledon man and woman charged with 54 shoplifting offences combined after thefts reported at One Stop stores

A man and woman have been charged with dozens of shoplifting offences between them.
By Freddie Webb
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 12:52 BST
Samantha Ann Green and David Mark Weatherall will appear in court today (October 13). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Green, 36, of Bursledon, has been charged 40 shoplifting offences.

The force added that Weatherall, 39, of Bursledon, has been charged with 14 shoplifting offences. They said: “Samantha Ann Green, 36, from Bursledon and David Mark Weatherall, 39, from Bursledon have been charged with multiple shoplifting offences.

Samantha Ann Green, 36, from Bursledon and David Mark Weatherall, 39, from Bursledon, were arrested in Nightingale Close yesterday morning. Picture: Google Street View.Samantha Ann Green, 36, from Bursledon and David Mark Weatherall, 39, from Bursledon, were arrested in Nightingale Close yesterday morning. Picture: Google Street View.
“It follows their arrest in Nightingale Close, Bursledon, yesterday morning.” Police said they received several reports of thefts at One Stop stores in Bursledon and Sarisbury Green between July and September this year.

"Green and Weatherall were remanded in custody overnight and are due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today”, they added.