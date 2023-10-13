Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Samantha Ann Green and David Mark Weatherall will appear in court today (October 13). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Green, 36, of Bursledon, has been charged 40 shoplifting offences.

Samantha Ann Green, 36, from Bursledon and David Mark Weatherall, 39, from Bursledon, were arrested in Nightingale Close yesterday morning. Picture: Google Street View.

“It follows their arrest in Nightingale Close, Bursledon, yesterday morning.” Police said they received several reports of thefts at One Stop stores in Bursledon and Sarisbury Green between July and September this year.