Businessman escapes driving ban after being clocked at 127mph in a supercar on the A3M near Waterlooville

A wealthy businessman today avoided a driving ban after he was caught doing 120mph in a £1.5m Koenigsegg supercar with a top speed of 277 mph.

Richard Guy had taken his Koenigsegg Agera R to a Help for Heroes charity event held by Lord Robert Lewis and was on his way home when he was caught by a manned speed camera on a road with a 70mph limit.

The 58-year-old, who owns a company that builds recovery trucks for firms such as the AA and Green Flag and some police forces, had just overtaken a lorry when he was clocked by the camera.

Guy, had taken the supercar to Lord Lewis’ home in Farnham, Surrey, on September 6 last year, where he had been giving injured veterans rides in the vehicle.

Koenigsegg began making the Agera R in 2011, with it being debuted at the Geneva Motor Show.

The vehicle won a number of world records the following year for speed, including being the fastest car to go from zero to 300kmph (186mph) and back to zero again – doing it in just 21 seconds.

Aldershot Magistrates’ Court, Hants, heard Guy would usually take the expensive car to charity events on a lorry, but because of limited access to the venue he had driven it there.

While driving on the A3M between Horndean and Waterlooville he put his foot on the accelerator, reaching 120mph when he was caught.

Prosecutor Beth Tongs said: ‘This matter is in relation to a manned speed camera, placed on the A3M on September 6 last year.

‘At 16.04 [Mr Guy’s) vehicle was recorded travelling at 120mph in a 70mph limit.’

The court heard Guy, who lived in a £2mi house in the Hampshire village of Sherfield English at the time, and has since moved to Broadchalk near Salisbury, does a lot of charity work, giving people ‘dream rides’ in the Koenigsegg.

Defending, David Patience asked magistrates’ not to disqualify Guy because of the charity work he does and because he was the only person at his company with an HGV licence, required for driving larger vehicles they build.

Mr Patience said: ‘I am going to seek to persuade you to deal with Mr Guy today by way of a fine and points and not a disqualification.

‘The reason he was driving the vehicle in question, a supercar, is that he had just taken it to a charity event at the home of Lord Robert Lewis.

‘The event was for Help For Heroes and Mr Guy had taken the vehicle to the event to take disabled veterans out for a ride.

‘[Mr Guy] was driving home from the event when he was caught speeding.

‘He has taken [the Koenigsegg] to a number of different charity events and he is involved in organising events to help charitable causes.

‘He also organises dream rides for children to go in their dream car.

‘Mr Guy would normally take the vehicle to events on the back of a transporter, to help keep the mileage of the car down.

‘But on this particular occasion, he was unable to do that because of the narrow access to the location of the event.’

Mr Patience added: ‘Mr Guy is 58 and runs J&J Conversions, building recovery vehicles for companies such as the AA, Green Flag and police forces.

‘He travels around 35,000 miles a year and is the only person at the company with an HGV licence.

‘If he is disqualified, he could also lose the HGV licence which he needs to take larger vehicles to be checked by VOSA and sometimes driving them to clients.

‘He has no previous convictions or points on his licence.

‘There is no suggestion here of any unacceptable driving, outside of the speeding - he had just overtaken some lorries when he was caught.

The [Koenigsegg] is designed to accelerate and travel at high speeds; Mr Guy accepts he should not have been travelling at that speed.’

Magistrate Jo Kingswell told Guy, who also has a disabled daughter he drives around, he would not be banned from driving.

Handing him six penalty points and a £1,200 fine, Ms Kingswell said: ‘We have listened to everything that has been said.

‘We are going to give you six penalty points on your licence and fine you £1,200.’

Guy was also ordered to pay a £70 victim surcharge and £85 costs.