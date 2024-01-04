News you can trust since 1877
Businessman given restraining order after attacking his wife and hurling sausage rolls at her face

A wealthy businessman has been issued a two-year restraining order after attacking his wife and hurling sausage rolls at her face.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Jan 2024, 13:06 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 13:07 GMT
Nolan Bird, 48, has been handed a restraining order for two years following an attack on his wife at their £2m home in Lovedean. The court heard how the co-founder of a design company, NA Curtain Walling, backhanded his wife, shoved her to the ground and called her pathetic before hurling a pack of sausage rolls at her face.

Two months after the attack, which took place on March 3, 2023, Bird then sent his wife a number of abusive messages after she decided to leave the home – his wife has since filed for a divorce and he is not allowed to make contact with her or approach her for at least two years in accordance with the restraining order issued.

Prosecutor Rhys Evans told Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court that ‘he went to London with friends, which sparked an argument. She texted him asking if he went for cocaine and hookers.’

Nolan Bird has been handed a two-year restraining order after attacking his wife at their £2m home in Lovedean. During the attack he backhanded her before shoving her to the ground, calling her pathetic and hurling a pack of sausage rolls at her face. Picture: Solent News & Photo AgencyNolan Bird has been handed a two-year restraining order after attacking his wife at their £2m home in Lovedean. During the attack he backhanded her before shoving her to the ground, calling her pathetic and hurling a pack of sausage rolls at her face. Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency
Evans added: “She was concerned as he previously threatened to commit suicide due to drug use.

"This was a prolonged and sustained assault which included a weapon as he threw a packet of sausage rolls at her which hit her on the nose."

Solicitor Lian Webster, defending Bird, said the business owner faced 'pressures' at work in the run-up to his offences as he had to make staff redundant. He admitted assault by beating and sending an offensive message.

Bird was also given a 12 month community order and must complete 20 rehabilitation days and 200 hours unpaid community service. He was also ordered to pay £199 to cover court costs and the victim surcharge.

Bird’s wife is now on anti-depressants and is going to therapy after being told by a doctor that she has PTSD. In a victim impact statement, Mrs Bird said: “It put me at complete rock bottom."

If you are a victim of domestic abuse there are a number of places in the area that support people including Stop Domestic Abuse. For more information, click here. You can also report domestic abuse to the police. Click here for more information.