A wealthy businessman has been issued a two-year restraining order after attacking his wife and hurling sausage rolls at her face.

Two months after the attack, which took place on March 3, 2023, Bird then sent his wife a number of abusive messages after she decided to leave the home – his wife has since filed for a divorce and he is not allowed to make contact with her or approach her for at least two years in accordance with the restraining order issued.

Prosecutor Rhys Evans told Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court that ‘he went to London with friends, which sparked an argument. She texted him asking if he went for cocaine and hookers.’

Nolan Bird has been handed a two-year restraining order after attacking his wife at their £2m home in Lovedean. During the attack he backhanded her before shoving her to the ground, calling her pathetic and hurling a pack of sausage rolls at her face. Picture: Solent News & Photo Agency

Evans added: “She was concerned as he previously threatened to commit suicide due to drug use.

"This was a prolonged and sustained assault which included a weapon as he threw a packet of sausage rolls at her which hit her on the nose."

Solicitor Lian Webster, defending Bird, said the business owner faced 'pressures' at work in the run-up to his offences as he had to make staff redundant. He admitted assault by beating and sending an offensive message.

