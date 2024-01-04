Businessman given restraining order after attacking his wife and hurling sausage rolls at her face
Nolan Bird, 48, has been handed a restraining order for two years following an attack on his wife at their £2m home in Lovedean. The court heard how the co-founder of a design company, NA Curtain Walling, backhanded his wife, shoved her to the ground and called her pathetic before hurling a pack of sausage rolls at her face.
Two months after the attack, which took place on March 3, 2023, Bird then sent his wife a number of abusive messages after she decided to leave the home – his wife has since filed for a divorce and he is not allowed to make contact with her or approach her for at least two years in accordance with the restraining order issued.
Prosecutor Rhys Evans told Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court that ‘he went to London with friends, which sparked an argument. She texted him asking if he went for cocaine and hookers.’
Evans added: “She was concerned as he previously threatened to commit suicide due to drug use.
"This was a prolonged and sustained assault which included a weapon as he threw a packet of sausage rolls at her which hit her on the nose."
Solicitor Lian Webster, defending Bird, said the business owner faced 'pressures' at work in the run-up to his offences as he had to make staff redundant. He admitted assault by beating and sending an offensive message.
Bird was also given a 12 month community order and must complete 20 rehabilitation days and 200 hours unpaid community service. He was also ordered to pay £199 to cover court costs and the victim surcharge.
Bird’s wife is now on anti-depressants and is going to therapy after being told by a doctor that she has PTSD. In a victim impact statement, Mrs Bird said: “It put me at complete rock bottom."