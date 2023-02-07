Calls to prevent more women and girls suffering from Female Genial Mutilation

The United Nations sponsored annual International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM on Monday. Now police and crime commissioner, Donna Jones, is raising the profile of FGM in order to prevent more women and girls suffering this lesser known form of violence.

FGM is the partial or total removal of external female genitalia for non-medical reasons. It is also known as female circumcision or cutting. Those who undertake and support this practice believe it is beneficial and is in a girl or woman’s best interests. However, the short and long term health risks are devastating.

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones. Picture: David George

Ms Jones said: ‘When we think of Violence against Women and Girls, we often think of sexual harassment, domestic violence, assault and rape, however many women and girls are also suffering interfamilial abuse in the home and traditional cultural practices such as FGM.

‘FGM doesn’t hit the headlines in the same way as rape and sexual assaults and that’s because it’s a hidden harm in our society. It is important that we raise awareness and understanding of this harmful practice so that we can support and empower community groups and develop education and training programmes to identify those who may be at risk. It’s an incredibly damaging, traumatic procedure which will affect a girl’s whole life.’

