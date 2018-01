Police officers in Cosham are hoping to reunite a young puppy with his owner after it was found overnight.

The Hants Response Cops Twitter account tweeted a picture of the dog, adding that he had been handed in by a member of the public.

Unfortunately the puppy does not have a chip or other details attached so police have been unable to trace the owner.

Anyone who knows who he belongs to is asked to call 101 and ask for Cosham R&P Sergeant.