Cancer patient has wig and jewellery stolen from Portsmouth car park

A WOMAN undergoing cancer treatment was left devastated after her wig and thousands of pounds worth of jewellery were stolen from her family’s vehicle.

Karen Turner was visiting Portsmouth from France with her family last week, when their Iveco truck was broken into while they shopped at Morrisons in Victory Retail Park.

Along with her wig, thieves took jewellery, her husband’s wedding ring and an iPad, which were all in one bag.

Husband Mike Turner, 59, says he was ‘gobsmacked’ by what happened.

‘The whole thing has really riled me up,’ he said.

‘To even attempt doing something like this is just incredible, but from what I’ve been hearing it’s practically become the norm.

‘It’s hard to believe something like this could happen. I find it absolutely appalling.’

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, just before the family had to catch a ferry back home.

Mr Turner believes the stolen goods would add up to around £3,500.

But he claims other people have also been targeted, after a security guard told him that similar incidents have recently taken place.

‘It can’t just be us who have been affected,’ he said.

‘I think both Morrisons and Sainsbury’s have to do something about it – it’s happening on their doorstep and they can’t sidestep the responsibility.’

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We received a report at 4.20pm on December 8 that a van had been broken into in the Morrison’s car park in Flathouse Road.

‘A bag was stolen from within. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190441407.

‘The only other incident reported in the last month at this location is a similar incident from the previous morning – we were called at 8.40am on December 7, a Seat Leon had been broken into and a laptop was stolen from inside.’

