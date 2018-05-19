Cancer sufferer gives old bike to 999 worker

AFTER a plea was put out for the return of an ambulance worker’s stolen bike, a cancer sufferer has donated his old bicycle.

Emergency care assistant Rob Blakley was left disheartened after his bike was stolen from the North Harbour Ambulance Station in Cosham.

Pete Plowman from Stamshaw who donated his bike to Rob

The 38-year-old said: ‘I had a message from a colleague to say my bike had been stolen and it was disheartening that someone would bring bolt cutters and steal from an ambulance station.

‘I am from the Isle of Wight and the bike is the only way I can get to work as anything else is too costly.’

Pete Plowman, from Stamshaw, saw the appeal made by the South Central Ambulance Service and The News for the return of the custom bike.

Pete said: ‘Two years ago I was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that stopped me from being able to use my bike and when I saw this I thought instead of it gathering dust in the shed it could go to Rob.’

Pete dropped the bike off to the ambulance station for Rob to use.

Rob said: ‘It is so nice that a lot of people have been offering kind offers and after I get my bike back, or get another one, I will be selling Pete’s bike and give the money to the cancer charity who are caring for him.

South Central Ambulance Service media manager David Gallagher has also set up a crowd funding campaign to fundraise for a new bike for Rob.

He said: ‘The response from everyone over this appeal has been amazing and I think it has given the whole team a boost that local people care about their emergency services.’

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Between 9.30pm and 9.45pm on May 15 a bicycle was stolen from the bike shed at North Harbour Ambulance Station, Western Road. Officers are appealing for anyone who has any information about this incident to call on 101 quoting 44180180218.’

To donate to the campaign, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/replacing-robs-bike/