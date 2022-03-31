As reported, police investigated hate comments made in a chat linked to Pompey’s under-18s academy group chat that allegedly spoke of lynching, death and bomb threats against the Three Lions players who failed to score their penalties against Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last July.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed from the spot to hand Italy the trophy - sparking the alleged abuse against the players.

The League One side subsequently confirmed it had released three players from the academy with the club praised for sending a ‘strong signal’.

At Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were due to face a charge of sending a public communication that was offensive.

They cannot be identified for legal reasons.

But the case was adjourned as the Crown considers whether to accept a caution.

A hearing was listed for the same court on April 22 with a decision expected before then.

A Hampshire police spokesman said on Wednesday: ‘The court appearance follows a report that we received shortly after 3am on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, of a screenshot circulating on social media depicting discriminatory language.

‘The comments were alleged to originate from a group chat relating to Portsmouth Football Club’s under-18 academy.

‘The report was investigated as a hate-related incident.’