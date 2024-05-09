Cat shot by air rifle before being mauled to death by pack of dogs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cat was shot by an air rifle before being mauled to death by a pack of dogs in a Hampshire village.

Police attended the incident between 1-1.30am on Monday 6 May in Church Crookham after reports three men and three dogs.

Two of the dogs have been described as being Lurcher/Greyhound-type dogs, while the other dog has been described as being a Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a white chest and paw. The men were all wearing camouflage clothing and were in their late teens to early 20s.

“Since this was reported to us, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries and are now appealing for witnesses and information to help with the investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident or any suspicious behaviour? Do you have any CCTV footage, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries?”

Police Sergeant Geoff Hill said: “We know this incident will be concerning for the local community, however please be reassured that we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place.

“Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries in the local area. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to our officers and please get in touch if you have any information which may help with the investigation.”

