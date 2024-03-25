CCTV appeal launched following theft of £768 worth of clothing in Next in Hedge End
The police would like to speak to them in connection with a shoplifting incident which took place in Next, Charles Watts Way, Hedge End. The incident, which involved the theft of £768 worth of clothing, including jumpers, jackets and shirts, occurred between 11:50am and 12:05pm on Tuesday, February 13.
The first man is described as white, aged approximately 37 years, approximately 6ft talland he was seen wearing a long-sleeved top and grey jeans. The second man is described as white, aged approximately 46 years, approximately 5ft 5ins tall with brown hair and he was seen wearing a black jumper and blue jeans.
The police believe the men in these images can help with the investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with them. Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact the police on 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44240069881. For more information about how to report an incident, click here.