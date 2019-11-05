CCTV footage shows moment thieves steal poppy tins during break-in at Eastleigh FC

A football club was raided by thieves who stole poppy appeal tins during a late night break-in.

Eastleigh Football Club on Stoneham Lane was targeted by burglars at shortly after 3am today who stole the charity boxes.

It was the second time in just 12 days that the club has been broken into and BBC reports that they believe that it was the same thieves who had stole £2,000 from an office in the early hours of October 24.

The club have released CCTV footage of the burglary in a bid to find the people responsible for it.

In a post on social media, Eastleigh FC wrote: ‘There has been significant damage caused, with our poppy appeal boxes having been taken.

Screenshot of CCTV footage released by Eastleigh Football Club following the break-in last night. Picture: Eastleigh Football Club

‘Someone out there knows these people. Please retweet to get these thieves caught.

‘The club had taken necessary procedures to prevent this happening again.

‘As a result, nothing was available to these people except Poppy Appeal donation tins.

‘Our 24/7 alarm was activated immediately.

‘Please continue to RT to bring justice for the damage caused.’

The club was unable to say how much money was in the tins stolen during the break-in as they were sealed.

Pictures shared by Eastleigh show draws emptied and a door smashed by the burglars.

