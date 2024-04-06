CCTV image released after Tesco store raided of whiskey worth £140
Police want to identify those pictured as part of a theft investigation after four bottles of whisky worth a combined total of £140 were stolen from Tesco on Caird Avenue, New Milton, shortly after 10am on Friday 5 April.
If you know either of the people pictured in the CCTV image, please call police on 101 quoting 44240143014. You can also submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org