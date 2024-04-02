CCTV image released of two young women after shoplifting incident at Co-op
The force has released an image of the suspects after the theft of household products valued at £80 were taken between 12.55pm and 1.05pm on Friday 15 March from the Co-op in High Street, Fordingbridge. Police are also looking for a man following the theft.
The first woman was described as aged approximately 25 years and 5ft 5ins tall with blonde hair. She was wearing a white top, cream trousers, white sliders and carrying a blue shopping bag.
The second woman was described as around the same age and height but with brown hair. She was wearing a grey jumper, grey leggings and white sliders.
A police statement said: “We believe the women in this image can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us.
“Also, if you have information about this incident, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”
Call 101 or go to Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s website, quoting incident number 44240112549. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary
You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)