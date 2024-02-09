Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers want to identify him as part of an investigation into a burglary at a house in Lark Rise, Newport, on the Isle of Wight in the early hours of the morning on 22 December 2023. "This incident was reported to us on the evening of 26 December when police were told that a woman was kissed on the mouth by a man who had broken into her house. She was not hurt and nothing was stolen," the force said.

"We have been following all lines of enquiry to investigate this incident and have obtained these CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries. There are four images which you can scroll through in our gallery above."

If you know this man, call police on 101 quoting 44230525947. You can also submit information online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/