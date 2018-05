Have your say

POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Gosport.

At some point between midnight and 7am on Thursday someone broke into a flat and stole a purse in Holly Street.

A bank card from the purse was then used in local shops to spend up to £150.

The man is white and was wearing glasses, dark clothing and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting a crime reference number 44180182078.