CCTV released after Portsmouth taxi driver assaulted by two passengers

A PORTSMOUTH taxi driver was left bruised and swollen after being assaulted by two of his passengers.

Police are investigating after a driver was hurt after picking up three customers in Commercial Road in the early hours of Monday, June 4.

Between 1.40am and 1.50am, the driver picked up the passengers close to the junction with Surrey Street, before pulling up on the opposite side of the road to allow them to get cash out of an ATM.

Officers said it was reported once they were out, one of the passengers began to assault the driver through the open window of the taxi, before another joined in to hurt him.

The driver suffered bruising and swelling to his face as a result.

As part of their investigations, police have released CCTV of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or knows who the men are should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180206730.