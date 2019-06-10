CCTV released as distraction thieves target pensioners in Fareham

CCTV images have been released of three people after pensioners were targeted by thieves as it emerged a new victim lost £500.

Hampshire police are hunting for the two men and a woman caught on camera at Fareham Shopping Centre.

CCTV released after two pensioners in their 80s were targeted by thieves who stole 1,000 from the victims in Fareham Shopping Centre. Picture: Hampshire police

It comes after RAF veteran Brian Colley, 87, was targeted in a distraction theft on Monday, June 3 at around 3pm.

Now police have revealed an 88-year-old victim was targeted just half an hour before Mr Colley lost £500.

The woman had been shopping in the centre when someone took her purse from her bag. Her bank card was then used to take out £500.

As reported, former aircraft engineer Mr Colley was approached on West Street at the junction with Kings Road when a man wrapped his arms around him. He later noticed £500 was missing from his jacket pocket.

Fundraisers have since crowdfunded his missing £500.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We are carrying out enquiries to establish if the reports are linked and are releasing images of three people seen in the area at the time who may be able to help.’

Police have not said the trio, all described by officers as Asian, are suspects.

The first man was between 25 and 35, 5ft 10in, of medium build and had black hair. He was wearing sunglasses, a black leather jacket, a white patterned T-shirt, and was carrying a bag.

The second man was in his 30s, 5ft 7in, slight, and had short black hair which was shaved at the sides.

He was wearing round-framed glasses, a blue jacket, a patterned shirt, blue ripped jeans, and black and white trainers

The woman was between 35 and 40, 5ft 6in, slim and had black hair.

She was wearing a black top, black and white patterned trousers, and was carrying two bags.

Call 101 quoting 44190190193 with any information.