CCTV shows how cash machine theft gang smashed their way into Co-op in Denmead with digger

THREE men behind a ram raid in Denmead have been jailed after being uncovered as the criminals behind a series of smash and grab burglaries.

Gang members Jason Mobey, Jimmy Shea and Les Keet, conspired together targeting 11 cash machines across across Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire.

Surrey Police investigated a series of cash ram raids. Jason Mobey, Jimmy Shea and Les Keet

They stole more than £500,000 and caused around £900,000 worth of damage between July and November 2018.

CCTV released after they were jailed shows how a digger was used in October last year to smash into Co-op in Hambledon Road in a bid to steal the cash machine.

Surrey police, who investigated, said the gang would steal plant machinery for the raids, along with nearby getaway vehicles used in the cover of darkness.

Members of the gang then torched vehicles to destroy evidence. But 70 officers led pre-dawn raids on December 20, recovering clothing, vehicles and lifting/cutting equipment connected to the crimes.

Forensics officers at Co-op in Hambledon Road in Denmead on October 3, 2018 after a cash machine was ripped from the building. Picture: Tamara Siddiqui

Jason Mobey, 40, of Macdonald Road, Farnham, admitted conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery. He was jailed for 10 years, eight months at Hove Crown Court.

Jimmy Shea, 24, of Nursery Road, Alton, admitted conspiracy to commit burglary. He was jailed for six years.

Les Keet, 29, of Cobbetts Close, Normandy admitted conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery. He was jailed for eight years.

Eric Summerfield, 63, of Walnut Tree Close, Guildford admitted conspiracy to commit robbery. He was jailed for three years, four months.

Ram raiders have been jailed for a string of crimes - including this one caught on CCTV at Denmead in Hambledon Road on October 3, 2018 at 1.30am. Picture: Surrey police

Melvyn Beech, 47, of Kingston Road, Leatherhead admitted conspiracy to commit robbery. He was jailed for three years, four months.

Mobey, Keet, Summerfield and Beech had conspired to violenty rob a Surrey resident in their home.

Cash machine Cardtronics lost money due. A statement said: ‘The audacious nature of these attacks and the continued relentlessness not only had an impact on our company resources but those of the police and the tax payer.’

Prosecutor Libby Clark said: ‘The impact of these robberies cannot be underestimated. It’s not just about the money they escaped with. In some cases, there were flats above the cash machines and large scale structural damage was caused to a number of the buildings.

‘None of us can imagine the fear that people living in those flats would have experienced during the raid.’