Chichester drugs den closed for three months through a court-imposed full closure order

61 Kingsham Road, Chichester is subject to a three-month closure order, from March 2022

For the past 12 months, the Chichester Neighbourhood Policing Team has been working to tackle ongoing drug-dealing at 61 Kingsham Road, Chichester and in the immediate area.

Working with partners including Hyde Housing and Chichester District Council, police applied for a full closure order under the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The order was granted at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, meaning the address was sealed up with no one allowed to enter the property for three months.

Anybody who fails to comply with the order could be liable for prosecution and up to six months in prison and/or fines.

PCSO Mac Larbey said: ‘Drug-dealing causes significant harm, and this is an excellent result for the local community.

‘It is also believed to be the first order of its kind in the Chichester district.

‘We are glad to have put a stop to criminal activity at this address, where residents have been supplying Class A and B drugs to people including children.

‘Despite two warrants and convictions for Class A and B possession, the problem continued and it was clear the offenders had a complete disregard for the law.’

