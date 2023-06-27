The child is said to have sustained minor injuries in the incident which took place on June 10. and police are keen to speak to any witnesses.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Between 6.30pm and 6.35pm on Saturday 10th June, an 11-year-old was bitten on the leg by a dog at Stokes Bay. Thankfully, the child suffered a minor injury only.

‘Did you witness this incident, or do you have any footage of it? If you did, or do, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44230231272. Thank you.’

Police have launched an appeal after a child was bitten by a dog.