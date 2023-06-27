News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Child is bitten by a dog in Stokes Bay - police appeal for witnesses

Police have launched an appeal after an 11-year-old was bitten on the leg by a dog in Stokes Bay.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST

The child is said to have sustained minor injuries in the incident which took place on June 10. and police are keen to speak to any witnesses.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Between 6.30pm and 6.35pm on Saturday 10th June, an 11-year-old was bitten on the leg by a dog at Stokes Bay. Thankfully, the child suffered a minor injury only.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Did you witness this incident, or do you have any footage of it? If you did, or do, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44230231272. Thank you.’

Police have launched an appeal after a child was bitten by a dog.Police have launched an appeal after a child was bitten by a dog.
Police have launched an appeal after a child was bitten by a dog.
Most Popular

Hampshire police said the owner of the dog has since been identified and are working with all of the parties involved. The spokesman added the dog owner has agreed to an interim dog behaviour contract whilst the investigation continues.

To report any information, you can also go online by clicking the link.