Tickets have reportedly been sold for an event called the Christmas Festival of Light, scheduled to take place from December 7 to January 7 at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham.

However, Portsmouth City Council says there have been no bookings or event applications for an event on this date – and councillors have now warned people that this is a scam.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

Posting on Facebook, cabinet member for climate change and environment Cllr Kimberly Barrett said: ‘I have checked this out with the cabinet member for culture and leisure as well as the city council events team and this is 100 per cent not real.