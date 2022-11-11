Christmas Festival of Light event in Cosham is a scam, Portsmouth City Council warns
A CHRISTMAS festival that has been advertised on social media is not a real event, the city council has confirmed.
Tickets have reportedly been sold for an event called the Christmas Festival of Light, scheduled to take place from December 7 to January 7 at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham.
However, Portsmouth City Council says there have been no bookings or event applications for an event on this date – and councillors have now warned people that this is a scam.
Posting on Facebook, cabinet member for climate change and environment Cllr Kimberly Barrett said: ‘I have checked this out with the cabinet member for culture and leisure as well as the city council events team and this is 100 per cent not real.
‘Please do not buy tickets from this site or share personal information. If anyone has paid please contact your banks as soon as possible. The police, council and trading standards are now aware and involved.’