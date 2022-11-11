News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Christmas Festival of Light event in Cosham is a scam, Portsmouth City Council warns

A CHRISTMAS festival that has been advertised on social media is not a real event, the city council has confirmed.

By David George
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 9:48am

Tickets have reportedly been sold for an event called the Christmas Festival of Light, scheduled to take place from December 7 to January 7 at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham.

However, Portsmouth City Council says there have been no bookings or event applications for an event on this date – and councillors have now warned people that this is a scam.

SEE ALSO: Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth sails for deployment to northern Europe

Picture: Habibur Rahman

Most Popular

Posting on Facebook, cabinet member for climate change and environment Cllr Kimberly Barrett said: ‘I have checked this out with the cabinet member for culture and leisure as well as the city council events team and this is 100 per cent not real.

‘Please do not buy tickets from this site or share personal information. If anyone has paid please contact your banks as soon as possible. The police, council and trading standards are now aware and involved.’