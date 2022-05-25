A report was made in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday, May 24) that two people were attempting to gain access to cars on St Chad’s Avenue.
Officers attended the location, locating and arresting two people nearby.
A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference.
A 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth was also arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference as well as possession of a bladed article.
In a Facebook post, Portsmouth police said: ‘They have been released from police custody but remain under investigation while our enquiries continue.
‘We would like to take this opportunity to remind you to please report any suspicious activity in your area to us.
‘Even if we are not able to deploy straight away, every report helps us build a clearer picture of what is taking place and helps us target our resources effectively.’