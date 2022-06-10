City's key drug dealer in charge of 'Gucci' line is jailed for seven-and-a-half years

Prince Jr Kroma, 28, from Newcombe Road, Southampton, appeared at Southampton Crown Court where he was found guilty by a jury of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug – heroin.

The jury found him not guilty of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug – crack cocaine.

In 2021, officers investigating drug supply networks in Southampton identified Kroma as a playing a key role in selling heroin in the city, leading to his arrest on April 15 last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince Jr Kroma, 28, from Newcombe Road, Southampton, appeared at Southampton Crown Court on June 10 where he was sentenced to seven years and six months for supplying heroin

A mobile phone in his possession helped show he was the holder of the drugs line known as ‘Gucci’.

DC Rob Harnett from Western Investigations said: ‘By taking Kroma off the streets, we have removed one of the key players from Southampton’s drug supply chain.

‘Heroin not only destroys the lives of those people taking the drug, but also creates a ripple effect of harm through our community – from the organised crime and serious violence that goes hand in hand with drug supply to the exploitation of vulnerable children as drug runners and adults whose properties are taken over by drug dealers as a base for their criminal enterprise.

‘I hope this sentence shows our dedication to making Southampton a safer place to live, and sends a stark warning to anyone out there who is dealing drugs that we will find you and make sure justice is served.’