Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marshall Joell, 19, was spotted in a Portsmouth street on April 26 close to where car break-ins had been reported before being arrested.

READ NOW: Man found with knife at court

Despite not being involved in the reported thefts, a search on Joell from officers found £150 cash and eight bags of white power which turned out to be cocaine. A further 22 bags were then found at his home address. The total street value of the cocaine was valued at £2,000.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant said he felt “threatened” and felt he had “no option” but to run errands for his overlords.

Daniel Reilly, defending, said Joell became reliant on cannabis as a young teenager from which point he was “groomed” by gang members. “He was genuinely fearful and is someone who can be described as being groomed,” the lawyer said. “He got himself into a situation where he could see no way out.”

The barrister went on to point out how the defendant had no other offences to his name. Joell, of Cressy Road, admitted two offences of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Judge, Recorder James Newton-Price KC, said it was accepted by the Crown that Joell had been threatened and assaulted by senior group members which was “why you did what you did”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “You admitted to delivering drugs for local dealers and were doing around 10 deliveries a day for three or four weeks for which you were paid £100. You were subjected to coercion and exploitation due to your youth and vulnerability.”

The judge went on to say how Joell was regarded as low risk of reconviction and had played a “lesser role” in the operation as shown by the limited financial reward for his work.

Despite saying he would “not hesitate” to lock offenders up in other similar cases, Recorder Newton-Price said this was a case when he could spare Joell jail due to the circumstances.