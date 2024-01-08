"Confused" elderly man taken to hospital after being seen "walking around in circles" in Gosport
Police received several calls about an elderly man wandering around South Street at 6am this morning. Gosport Police reported on Facebook: “Officers were called to reports of an elderly male walking in the road in just a light fleece and jeans (despite how cold it was overnight) and appearing confused when concerned passers-by checked on his welfare.
"Officers deployed to the area using blue lights and sirens. Within minutes of the calls, officers located the man on the pavement of South Street, walking around in circles and not making much sense when speaking.”
Police identified the male as an 84-year-old local to the area. Officers initially brought him to his home, but later took him to medical facility to check on his health. The force thanked residents for informing them about the incident.
“Through enquiries, officers managed to identify the male as an 84 year old man from Gosport,” Gosport Police said. “Due to concerns regarding the severe deterioration in the males memory and concerns that he had been outside for a few hours. Officers took the male to Hospital on the advice of NHS 111 professionals. Once again, thank you to those that checked on the man's welfare and called us. This ensured he got the help that he needed."