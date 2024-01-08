A “confused” pensioner was seen walking around in circles in Gosport – prompting concerns from residents.

Police received several calls about an elderly man wandering around South Street at 6am this morning. Gosport Police reported on Facebook: “Officers were called to reports of an elderly male walking in the road in just a light fleece and jeans (despite how cold it was overnight) and appearing confused when concerned passers-by checked on his welfare.

"Officers deployed to the area using blue lights and sirens. Within minutes of the calls, officers located the man on the pavement of South Street, walking around in circles and not making much sense when speaking.”

Police were called to South Street, Gosport, this morning after receiving several calls about the elderly man. Picture: Google Street View.

Police identified the male as an 84-year-old local to the area. Officers initially brought him to his home, but later took him to medical facility to check on his health. The force thanked residents for informing them about the incident.