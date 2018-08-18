Conman tricks 75-year-old Fareham woman out of £500 with bank card scam

POLICE are looking for this man after a 75-year-old woman was conned out of £500.

Officers have launched a fraud investigation in Fareham after the crime.

Police want to speak to this man after a woman was conned out of 500 in Fareham

The 75-year-old victim was contacted over the phone by a man purporting to be from the bank. He told her that she was going to be re-issued with a new card and a courier would come and collect her old cards along with her pin.

At 3pm the same day a man arrived at her home and convinced her to hand over her pin, before taking her cards from her.

The cards were then used to withdraw £500 cash from the victim’s account. The incident happened on August 1.

A police spokesman said: ‘Officers would like to identify the man pictured as he may have information to assist enquiries.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180290959, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.