Conmen are on the prowl as scam hits Hampshire

Have your say

CONMEN are on the prowl targeting elderly and vulnerable people, police have warned.

Scammers are targeting residents throughout Hampshire, pretending to be from the HM Revenue and Customs.

The fraudsters claim the victims have arrest warrants, outstanding debts or unpaid taxes in their name. They then demand victims to buy iTunes gift cards as payment.

Police are now urging people to be weary of the scheme, which has previously hit the county.

The latest advice comes after three people on the Isle of Wight fell victim to conmen.

Officers are now urging people to never give personal or bank account details to unexpected callers.

Also, people shoul never reveal their bank PIN number.

A police spokesman said: ‘If you have given out information which could compromise your bank security in any way, call your bank to cancel your cards as soon as possible

‘Never hand over your card, money or valuables to someone at the door to be sent off elsewhere.’